Drunk, unruly passenger accused of causing disturbance at Nashville airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An unruly passenger at Nashville International Airport yelled profanity at flight staff and other travelers, then aggressively backed a man against a wall, causing a disturbance, an arrest warrant alleges.

Airport police said they responded around 6 p.m. Wednesday to one of the gates for a disruptive passenger.

When officers arrived, they said they learned the man had been “shouting and using foul language” at flight staff, then yelled at neighboring travelers, as well.

Police said they could smell alcohol on him and he appeared to be intoxicated.

A friend of the passenger attempted to calm him down, but police said he backed that man against a wall and shouted profanity at him.

The suspect was taken into custody by airport officers.

He was booked into the Metro jail on charges of public intoxication and disorderly conduct and later released on a $200 bond.