Drunk man charged with banging, kicking on doors of Tennessee State Capitol

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A suspected vandal has been arrested after investigators said he drunkenly punched and kicked the doors of the Tennessee State Capitol, then ran from law enforcement.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said a trooper witnessed the 24-year-old pounding on the doors of the Capitol building, “endangering other people or property.”

A warrant states the man, who smelled of alcohol, ran from the area when he was confronted by law enforcement.

When he was caught, troopers said the suspect resisted arrest and began “yelling and hollering” for people who were not there.

He was so intoxicated that he claimed he did not remember kicking and punching the doors of the Capitol building, according to the police report.

The 24-year-old man was charged Monday with vandalism, public intoxication and resisting arrest.

News 2 has reached out to the Tennessee Highway Patrol for additional information.