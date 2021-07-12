Drummer dies after being struck by vehicle near downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 28-year-old drummer has been identified as the man fatally struck by a vehicle on Interstate 40 near downtown Nashville over the weekend.

Metro police said Dillon Gasca was walking along I-40 eastbound near Fesslers Lane just after 1 a.m. Saturday, when he was hit by the driver of a Chevrolet Traverse.

Officers said the driver stopped and called for help.

Gasca was pronounced dead at the scene, according to investigators.

Dillon Gasca (Courtesy: Marisa Taylor/risatphotography on Instagram)

Reagan Woodside, Dillon Gasca and Nick Alligood (Courtesy: Marisa Taylor/risatphotography on Instagram)

Reagan Woodside, Nick Alligood and Dillon Gasca (Courtesy: Marisa Taylor/risatphotography on Instagram)

Country artist, Nick Alligood told News 2 the pair played together in the band, Blackout.

Alligood posted to his Instagram page that Gasca was his “drummer, friend and brother.”

“From day one the guy always wore a smile, no matter what. The talent and passion he had for the drums and music was undeniable and incredible! He always put others before himself and was always there for me as a friend! Flat out, just one of the best dudes I know!” Alligood wrote.

He added, “My heart is with [his mother and father], the rest of his family, his girlfriend Andrea, and the rest of our community that had the privilege of knowing such an amazing human being! We love you Dil, and I’m gonna miss the hell out of you brother! Keep us on beat up there! RIP DG”

Alligood created a GoFundMe page Monday morning to assist Gasca’s family.

Metro police have said the driver who hit Gasca is not expected to be charged.