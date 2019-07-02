Drugs found in greeting cards delivered to Metro jail inmate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — At least three inmates, including a murder suspect, have been charged after drugs were located in greeting cards delivered to the Metro jail.

Court documents allege a correctional officer intercepted four greeting cards on June 3 that were intended for Michael Jones, an inmate at the facility.

The paperwork states three of the cards contained a total of five suboxone strips, while the other one included a blue substance referred to as “blue jeans.”

Michael Jones, Bobby Mosely Jr. and Terry Odom (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Three days later, investigators said the same correctional officer seized two additional greeting cards addressed to Jones that contained two suboxone strips.

On June 20, the correctional officer intercepted three greeting cards meant for Jones that included a total of eight suboxone strips.

Jones, 44, was charged Monday with taking/sending contraband into a penal institution.

Terry Odom, 35, and Bobby Mosely, a 50-year-old already jailed on a criminal homicide charge, also faced the same charge. Investigators have not disclosed their alleged involvement.

