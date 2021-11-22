Drugs, blank prescription slips found during arrest at Goodlettsville hotel

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 21-year-old woman was arrested for a felony drug offense after an incident at a Goodlettsville hotel Sunday night.

Officers were called to the Red Roof Inn located on Northgate around 10:40 p.m. for a report of a suspicious woman banging on a door with a knife. According to an arrest warrant, hotel management told Keely Jackson, 21, to leave the property but she refused. When police arrived, they reportedly found her sitting in between two of the buildings. She was taken into custody for criminal trespassing after she refused to leave again.

Keely Jackson (CREDIT: Metro Nashville Police Department)

While she was arrested, officers said they found a bag of 20 white bar tablets that appeared to be Xanax, seven individual baggies, about $70 in cash and four blank prescription slips from Affordable Family Care and Aesthetics in her front right pocket. An affidavit states police also found a blank check belonging to two deceased people and a radio frequency identification scanner on Jackson.

Authorities learned that Jackson had an outstanding warrant out for her arrest after failing to appear on a probation violation charge. She is now facing six different charges.