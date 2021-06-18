Drug trafficking investigation in Decatur County results in two arrests

PARSONS, Tenn. (WKRN) — Investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have arrested and charged two men with possession of methamphetamine after an investigation into drug trafficking in Decatur County led them to a home there.

According to TBI, 49-year-old Christopher C. Taylor of Parsons and 53-year-old Brian K. Durham of Lexington were both charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Investigators went to a home on the 600 block of Pentecostal Campground Road in Parsons early Friday morning with a search warrant and uncovered approximately 42 ounces of suspected methamphetamine anlong with additional evidence.

Both Taylor and Durham were booked into Decatur County Jail on $100,000 bond.