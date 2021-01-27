Authorities chase wanted man until tires come off his vehicle in Williamson County

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man wanted on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges in Metro is in the Dickson County Jail after a high-speed chase and felony take down on the side of 840 in Williamson County.

It all happened on the morning of January 20.

That’s when drug task force officers with the 23rd Judicial Drug Task Force see a Jeep Grand Cherokee the officer says is driving erratically and putting other motorists in danger.

When the officer went to stop the Jeep, the driver, later identified as 30-year-old Dwayne Woodson took off.

Police say he got up to 120 mph on I-840, even passing on the shoulder and authorities say 29-year- old Greg Wilson is in the passenger seat. He later told arresting officers, Woodson floored it because he had warrants out for his arrest.

Thanks to good communication, THP and Williamson County Sheriff’s Department joined the chase.

Body cam showed a Williamson Deputy throwing spike strips onto the highway, deflating the speeding Jeep’s tires. Woodson drove another three miles on rubber that shredded down to the rims.

Eventually, he pulled over and multiple officers swooped in, guns drawn, and take the duo into custody.

During the chase, an officer with the 23rd JDTF said he saw someone in the car throw a bag out the window. The bag was not recovered, but the officer says he believes it was a white crystal like powder that he thought was either cocaine or meth.

News 2 went into the Dickson County Jail and interviewed Dwayne Woodson.

CORDAN: When he put on the blue lights why not stop?

WOODSON: One, I didn’t see a reason for him to stop me.

Woodson went on to tell News 2, he was driving along with traffic and in his words, not driving any differently than any other motorist.

Cordan: Is it possible you didn’t stop because you have warrants for your arrest in Metro?

Woodson: No.

Woodson says he didn’t stop because he didn’t feel the officer had probable cause to pull him over. He wouldn’t comment on why authorities said he continue to drive for miles at high-speed, even when all four of his tires were shredded.

cordan: Now I know you were going fast, they say 100 plus.

Woodson: Allegedly

Cordan: At some point they spiked your tires, that must have been pretty nerve racking for you the driver?

Woodson: Intense, I guess.

Woodson told News 2, he was relieved when it was all over.

Officers told News 2, if Woodson had been driving normally, they would have never activated blue lights. But the officer says Woodson’s driving was dangerously erratic.

Officer: He drove across multiple lanes of traffic, almost causing an accident.

Woodson again denied this.

Woodson: Honestly, I feel he was stereotyping me. He seen my face and jumped behind me. Another car was behind me and I am keeping up with traffic. I was doing 65 mph when I seen him and I had cruise control on.

Task force agents interviewed passenger Gregory Wilson who said Dwayne Woodson fled because of an outstanding warrant in Nashville.

Officer: The passenger told me the drive as soon as I activated my emergency equipment, he said he had a warrant.

Woodson: Like I said, my intention was not to cause any mischief or anything. I have bad anxiety when he jumped behind me. I am not from here. I am on my way home.

Woodson says he was on his way back to Memphis.

Drug agents say a bag was thrown out of the window during the chase.

Cordan: They told me you threw something out the window…it might be drugs.

Woodson: Allegedly. That was not me.

Cordan: And they found pot in the car.

Woodson: Allegedly. Like I said, it was not me. It was not my car. I was the driver. Yes.

cordan: Is there anything you’d like to say?

Woodson: Stay out of Dickson county.

Police confirmed the Jeep was a rental, rented to another person not in it at the time of the arrest.

The passenger, Greg Wilson, bonded out of jail. The driver, Dwayne Woodson is in the Dickson County Jail on charges that include evading arrest. Investigators say there is a hold out of Metro for the outstanding warrant.

Woodson has a nine-year criminal history in Metro alone that includes felon in possession of a handgun and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.