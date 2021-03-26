Drug suspect accused of stealing 2 cars arrested

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Fairview man is behind bars after being accused of a multi-jurisdictional crime spree that started at the Kentucky state line and ended up in the parking lot of a Dickson Walmart.

It all began on March 12, when police said the suspect got impatient and stole a car at a Portland convenience store.

According to Portland Police, Ethan Lancaster arrived at the store with two other people. Surveillance video showed him walking into the store, then a few minutes later returning to his car. But detectives who spoke to witnesses say that the 25-year-old was growing impatient.

When a man parked his car but didn’t shut off the engine, police said that was the Fairview man’s opportunity.

Surveillance footage showed Lancaster walk directly to the unlocked 2018 Dodge Journey with the engine running. Within seconds, the suspect drove off the property.

Seconds later, the victim exited the store, went to where he had parked, and his car was gone.

“It only takes seconds, people don’t realize that leaving your vehicle running for just a few seconds gives people the opportunity to jump in and take off with it,” Lt. Jason Arnold said.

According to Portland investigators, Metro Police found the stolen Dodge at a Nashville motel on Murfreesboro Road where investigators say stolen cars often show up.

“From the info we gathered from witnesses, Lancaster is a heroin addict. Most likely he was doing what he had to do to get his next fix which is typical.,” Lt. Arnold said.

According to Dickson City Police, Lancaster is now behind bars in the Dickson County Jail.

According to an arrest affidavit, on March 21, officers found Ethan Lancaster unresponsive in the driver’s seat of a vehicle that ended up being stolen out of Nashville.

According to the report, when officers were able to wake the 25-year-old, he admitted he had ingested “half a point” of heroin. In street lingo, that means .05 grams of heroin. When officers attempted to put handcuffs on Lancaster, the report indicated he became “actively resistant and fought his way to the driver’s seat of the vehicle.”

According to officers, the suspect tried several times to start the vehicle and drive off while officers were leaning into the car to arrest him.

According to the affidavit, Lancaster was pepper sprayed and tased multiple times and eventually taken into custody.

The report indicates that Lancaster grabbed a female officer by the shirt and pulled her around.

Lancaster is charged with resisting arrest, assault on an officer, public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia, and theft of an automobile.

When police searched the stolen car, they found syringes, spoons, cut-off straws, and digital scales in the car.

Lancaster is in jail under a $15,000 bond. There is a hold on him out of Sumner County, where he also faces theft of over $10,000 and burglary associated with the theft of the Dodge at the Portland Convenience store.