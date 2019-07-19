Drug agent treated for possible exposure to ‘grey death’ at Hickman County Sheriff’s Office

HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The administrative side of the Hickman County Sheriff’s Office was evacuated Friday morning after a drug agent was possibly exposed to dangerous drugs.

According to Hickman County Sergeant Michael Doddo, the agent was double-bagging drugs seized during a traffic stop, when he started feeling nauseous and dizzy, while experiencing shortness of breath.

The agent was transported to an emergency room in Centerville where he was treated and released, the agency said.

Sergeant Doddo said the drug involved is known as ‘grey death.’

“It’s a synthetic fentanyl,” he explained. “It’s got heroin and fentanyl and other opiates in it. It’s extremely powerful. It’s about 100 times more powerful than fentanyl itself and about 10,000 times more powerful than morphine.”

(Photo: Hickman County Sheriff’s Office)

HAZMAT crews were called to the sheriff’s office to assess the situation. The all-clear was eventually given.

The jail is in a separate facility and inmates were not affected, the sheriff’s office added.