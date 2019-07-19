Breaking News
Drug agent treated for exposure to fentanyl at Hickman County Sheriff’s Office

HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The administrative side of the Hickman County Sheriff’s Office was evacuated Friday morning after a drug agent was reportedly exposed to fentanyl.

According to the Hickman County Sheriff’s Office, the agent was double-bagging drugs seized earlier this week when he accidentally became exposed to the lethal substance and started feeling ill.

The agent was transported to an emergency room in Centerville where he was treated and released, the agency said.

HAZMAT crews were called to the sheriff’s office to assess the situation. The all-clear was eventually given.

The jail is in a separate facility and inmates were not affected, the sheriff’s office added.

