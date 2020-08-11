Percy Priest drowning victim identified

Metro Police confirm to News 2 a male body has been recovered from Percy Priest Lake Monday.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has identified 42-year-old Michael Hicks as the man who died during a drowning Monday.

The drowning took place on Percy Priest Lake near the Four Corners Marina. Hicks and a group of friends were boating on the lake and had stopped to jump in the water. Officers say Hicks began struggling and disappeared under the water.

Metro Police, Metro OEM and Metro Fire Department aided in recovery efforts. The body has been taken to the medical examiner’s office to determine an official cause of death.