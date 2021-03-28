Drone video shows flooding along Harpeth River in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Rising waters along the Harpeth River in Franklin surrounded homes and left roadways covered.

Drone 2 launched above some of the trouble spots for an aerial view along Del Rio Pike.

The Franklin Police Department reports one rescue of residents along on Del Rio Pike and rescues involving as many as 18 other homes along the Harpeth River.

