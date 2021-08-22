Drone footage shows damage in Waverly after deadly flooding

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WKRN) – News 2’s drone captured lots of devastation in Waverly following the deadliest flood event in Middle Tennessee history.

Many homes could be seen moved off their foundations, while roads appeared to be uprooted and numerous cars were also seen on their hoods.

Waverly officials also announced Sunday even that 26 people were still missing. The list of names can be found here.

A boil water alert also remains in place for Waverly as its water treatment facility remains offline.

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency says 3,000 people in Humphreys County are still without power, while 170 Hickman County residents and 100 Houston County residents remain in the dark. Power has been fully restored in Dickson County.