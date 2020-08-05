Driver wanted in connection to deadly motorcycle crash on Briley Parkway surrenders to police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was arrested in connection to a deadly motorcycle crash in July, according to Metro Police.

Police said 63-year-old tractor-trailer driver David Hayden of of Calhoun, Kentucky, surrendered Tuesday on an arrest warrant charging him with vehicular homicide by recklessness in regard to a crash on July 10.

35-year-old Roderick Left of Madison died in the crash.

Officers said Hayden was traveling north on Briley Parkway when he missed the exit to I-24. Hayden stopped on Briley Parkway and intended to turn back across the gore area to get to the exit ramp.

Left was on a 2002 Suzuki at the time, and crashed into the rear of the trailer. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

