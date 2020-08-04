Driver sought in deadly North Nashville crash in police custody

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The driver sought in a deadly North Nashville crash is now in custody, according to Metro police.

Police arrested 38 year-old Kenneth D. Patton on Tuesday afternoon. Patton is charged with fleeing the scene of a crash involving death in regard to a a single-car collision on Buchanan Street near 16 Avenue North on Monday.

48-year-old Alicia Pride died in the crash. Officers said Patton was driving east on Buchanan Street at 11:55 p.m. when the vehicle left the right side of the roadway and hit a utility pole.

Pride was taken to a hospital where she died.

Patton fled before police arrived.

Patton is also being charged with failure to render aid, failure to report the crash, and driving on a revoked license. His bond is set at $27,000.

