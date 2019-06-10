Driver sought after bicyclist killed in Wilson County hit-and-run crash

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Investigators in Wilson County are searching for the driver who fled from the scene of a crash Sunday night that killed a 66-year-old man riding a bicycle.

Tennessee Highway Patrol responded around 9:20 p.m. to the crash scene on Old Murfreesboro Road near Hobbs Lane, south of Lebanon.

Troopers said the cyclist, Marvis Sweatt, was riding the bicycle on Old Murfreesboro Road when he was struck by an unknown vehicle that fled, leaving the 66-year-old Lebanon man in the roadway.

Sweatt was then hit by a van, THP added.

He was pronounced dead as a result of his injuries.

Sweatt was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, investigators said.

Anyone with information on the vehicle that hit Sweatt is urged to contact Tennessee Highway Patrol at 615-741-3181.