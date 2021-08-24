Driver services mobile unit deploys to Humphreys County following flooding

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A driver license services mobile unit will be stationed in Humphreys County beginning Tuesday to help those who lost everything in the flooding, including their IDs.

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s (TDOSHS) Driver Services division has launched a mobile unit to issue duplicate or photo identification for flood victims.

The unit will be at McEwen High School from Aug. 27 through Aug. 27 and open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Future dates and locations will be determined based on need. No services will be issued from the mobile unit to the general public during this time, only flood victims.