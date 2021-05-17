Driver, passengers arrested after chase and drug bust in Decatur Co.

DECATUR CO., Tenn. (WKRN) — Three people are facing a long list of charges after a drive attempts to run from Decatur County deputies Saturday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies attempted to pull over a white 1998 Chevy Lumina for driving recklessly. Deputies said the driver quickly turned without using a signal and also turned into the wrong side of the road.

Once the police lights were flipped on, instead of pulling over the driver took off trying to get away. However, after a short pursuit, the driver was unable to make a sharp turn onto Hornyhead Creek Road in Holladay and crashed the car.

Deputies then asked the driver and two passengers to put their hands up. Investigators said the driver, Jody Jowers, admitted to running. He told deputies he had been drinking and had Meth in the car.

Courtesy Decatur County Sheriff’s Office

After a search of the vehicle, deputies found baggies of a crystal like substance believed to be meth, another bag that believed to hold heroin along with other drug paraphernalia and cash.

Jowers and his two passengers, Marsha Maness and Johnny Cruse were all arrested for the narcotics. Deputies said the drugs were in an open common area that all three could easily reach.

Courtesy Decatur County Sheriff’s Office: Jody Jowers, Johnny Cruse, Marsha Maness

They were booked at the Decatur County Detention Center.