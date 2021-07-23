Driver injured after semi crashes down embankment in Joelton

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The driver of a semi tractor trailer was injured after sliding down an embankment off the interstate in Joelton early Friday morning.

First responders said the driver was exiting Interstate 24 onto Whites Creek Pike just after midnight, when he went off the road, crashing down the embankment.

The driver’s injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, according to crews on the scene.

All lanes of Whites Creek Pike were closed around I-24 toward Joelton, as of 5 a.m. Friday.

No information has been released about when the lane will reopen.