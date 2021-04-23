Driver in custody after low-speed chase of stolen truck through Hermitage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A low-speed chase of a stolen truck through Hermitage Thursday evening ended with the driver taken into custody.

Mt. Juliet police reported officers first tried to stop the stolen truck on Central Pike around 6:30 p.m. and an adult woman inside signaled she wanted to escape the vehicle.

Officers deployed multiple spike strip systems and successfully deflated three tires while continuing to pursue the truck at low speeds, according to Mt. Juliet police.

(Courtesy: Mt. Juliet Police Department)

(Courtesy: Mt. Juliet Police Department)

Officials said the driver of the stolen truck sideswiped two civilian vehicles at the intersection of Lebanon Road and Old Hickory Boulevard, causing minor property damage but no injuries.

The suspect then ran off the road at the intersection of Lebanon Road and Shutes Lane, where the driver ran inside a CVS and taken into custody as he tried to gain access to the roof, Mt. Juliet police reported.

The driver was taken to the hospital as a precaution after he told officers he ingested a large amount of dangerous drugs.

Mt. Juliet police said the city’s license plate reader system alerted officers to the stolen truck, which was taken from Goodlettsville on Wednesday.