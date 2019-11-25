Driver hospitalized after crashing into Murfreesboro apartment

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) —A 36-year-old man was hospitalized after crashing an SUV into an apartment in Murfreesboro Monday morning.

The crash happened at The Cove at Center Point Two on Hanover Street around 8:45 a.m.

Murfreesboro police said the driver was taken to the hospital. Investigators believe he experienced a medical episode prior to the crash.

No one was inside the apartment at the time of the crash.

The Murfreesboro Fire Department also responded to the crash and the building will be inspected to determine if it is still structurally sound.

