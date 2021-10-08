Driver hops on hood to stop 2 teens from stealing car in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The owner of a red Kia Forte rode on the hood of their vehicle in an effort to stop two teens trying to steal the car.

According to Metro Police, a 17-year-old and 15-year-old stole the car around 12th Avenue and Broadway. Police said the car had been left unlocked with the keys inside.

The teens fled from the car when it got stuck in traffic at 3rd Avenue and Commerce Street as the victim yelled at them from the hood of the car.

The 17-year-old was arrested at 2nd Avenue South and Malloy Street and was in possession of the victim’s cell phone. The 15-year-old was taken into custody on Carroll Street.

Both teens are being charged at Juvenile Court with auto theft and aggravated assault for driving with the victim on the hood.