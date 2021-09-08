Driver facing several charges after crash on I-65 S

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A driver is facing several charges after speeding away from police and crashing into two vehicles on I-65 S Wednesday morning.

According to a release from Metro police, 19-year-old Hunter Meadows was driving 83 mph in a 55 mph zone near Dickerson Pike around 6:30 a.m.

An aggressive driving unit officer attempted to stop him, but police say Meadows sped up and changed lanes several times.

Meadows then struck two other vehicles near Trinity Lane and his car became disabled. No one was hurt and both other drivers were able to drive their cars from the scene.

As the officer approached the passenger side of the vehicle, he found a pistol that had been tossed from the car onto the roadway. Officers also recovered hallucinogenic mushrooms, marijuana, drug paraphernalia (including scales), and $17,426 cash from the vehicle.

Meadows is being charged with evading arrest, drug possession with intent to sell, and gun possession during the commission of a felony. His bond was set at $51,500.