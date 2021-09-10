Driver dies after head-on crash in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A driver was killed after a head-on crash along Wilma Rudolph Boulevard in Clarksville Friday morning.

Clarksville police said two vehicles collided at the intersection with Athletic Boulevard.

One driver was killed and at least one person in the other vehicle was transported by ambulance to a hospital for treatment, according to investigators.

All northbound lanes of Wilma Rudolph Boulevard were expected to be shut down until 10 a.m. Friday.

No identifying information was immediately released about the person killed.

The cause of the fatal crash remains under investigation.