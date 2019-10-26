Driver crashes through front yard of Smyrna home

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tim Miller says he was horrified when he saw home surveillance video of a driver crashing through his front yard Thursday morning.

“He proceeded to go through my shrub, hit my mailbox,” Miller said. “I’ve got a three-foot piece of granite rock in front of the house, he hit it, and literally went airborne.”

His mailbox was ripped from the ground.

Pieces of the car’s fender were left scattered in his driveway.

“I was shocked to see this damage this time,” Miller said.

He lives on Wesley Drive in Smyrna where he says speeding is a problem.

“I’d almost get a doggone checkered flag and wave it at them, they’re going so quick,” Miller said.

The homeowner says nearly all of his neighbors have had their mailboxes knocked down.

Miller says it’s the third time his property has been damaged this year.

He keeps a spare mail post in his garage just in case.

“I’ve got it covered already,” Miller said. “It’s sad, but it is reality on this street here lately.”

Smyrna police are investigating the crash.

Miller fears one day, it’ll be much worse.

“That could easily be a human instead of a mailbox,” he said.