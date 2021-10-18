Driver charged with DUI after crash on I-840 in Williamson County

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
840 DUI

(Courtesy: Williamson County Sheriff’s Office)

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A motorist has been arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence after a crash on Intestate 840 in Williamson County Monday morning.

The crash happened in the westbound lanes around 6:45 a.m. near the Carter’s Creek Pike exit.

Deputies told News 2 a pickup truck rolled onto its side and a semi-truck swerved to avoid the crash and fell down into a ravine.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office reported one person was injured as a result of these crashes.

No additional information was immediately released.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss