Driver charged with DUI after crash on I-840 in Williamson County

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A motorist has been arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence after a crash on Intestate 840 in Williamson County Monday morning.

The crash happened in the westbound lanes around 6:45 a.m. near the Carter’s Creek Pike exit.

Deputies told News 2 a pickup truck rolled onto its side and a semi-truck swerved to avoid the crash and fell down into a ravine.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office reported one person was injured as a result of these crashes.

No additional information was immediately released.