Driver charged in fatal hit-and-run crash in Nippers Corner

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 23-year-old driver has been charged in connection with a crash that killed a female pedestrian last week at a Nippers Corner intersection.

Metro police said Cosme Pena was charged Monday morning with failure to yield the right of way resulting in death.

According to officers, video evidence from Thursday night showed Ethelinda Wooten, 52, had just started to cross Nolensville Pike, in a crosswalk, when a pick-up truck driven by Pena turned right onto Nolensville Pike from Edmondson Pike and hit her. She did not survive her injuries.

Pena left the scene but returned after hearing reports that a pedestrian had been hit, police added. The 23-year-old reportedly claimed he thought he hit the curb.

Investigators said Pena was issued a state citation and must report for booking in September.