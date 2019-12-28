Charges filed in fatal crash on Dickerson Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Charges have been filed in a fatal crash on Dickerson Pike Friday.

According to an affidavit, Aikera Williams was traveling south on Dickerson Pike at a high rate of speed when she sideswiped another vehicle.

Her vehicle then hit a utility pole in front of 803 Dickerson Pike, killing her passenger.

Police said Williams got out of the car, walked to the other side and tugged on the passenger side doors before grabbing her purse and walking away from the scene.

Investigators said this was all captured on nearby surveillance cameras.

Police found Williams about four blocks away walking on Grace Street towards Meridian Street.

Witnesses identified her as the driver, and police said she smelled of alcohol and was unsteady on her feet.

Police said she was taken back to the scene but refused a Field Sobriety Test.

She was taken to the hospital where her blood was collected using a search warrant.

Williams’ passenger died at the hospital, and has been identified Dollie Bradley.

Williams was also wanted for DUI out of Cook County, Illinois and was also convicted for DUI in that state.

She now has 8 charges to her name in Nashville, including vehicular homicide.

Police said the driver of the other vehicle will be charged with leaving the scene of an accident, failure to render aid, and no insurance.