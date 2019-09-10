Driver charged after man seen riding atop vehicle on I-40

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have charged the driver accused of riding down the interstate between Wilson County and Nashville with a man on the roof of her car.

Amanda Miller was arrested Monday evening on charges including reckless endangerment for the incident on the afternoon of August 29. An arrest report states Miller, 32, was traveling west on I-40 at about 75 miles per hour as Ronnie Sellars sat atop her vehicle.

Photos of the incident were shared all over Facebook, including in groups like Hip Mt. Juliet and Hip Hermitage.

(Courtesy: Bobby Reynolds)

Miller also faces a charge of driving on a suspended license. Her bond was set at $3,000.

Sellars, 31, was arrested back on September 5 on a charge of disorderly conduct. He was released from jail on a $500 bond.