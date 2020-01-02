Breaking News
Heavy rain could lead to flooding across Middle Tennessee
Driver charged after deputies nearly hit by vehicle in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three Davidson County deputies escaped injury Wednesday morning after a 20-year-old man reportedly attempted to hit them with his vehicle in downtown Nashville.

According to an arrest warrant, Tyler Alcantar was driving north on Second Avenue North, when he was involved in an “altercation.”

At some point, police said Alcantar drove his vehicle onto a sidewalk and almost hit several other cars. He then drove toward three deputies with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, almost striking them, as they moved out of the way, officers explained.

The deputies took Alcantar into custody. He was booked into the Metro jail on three counts of aggravated assault on an officer with a deadly weapon.

His bond was set at $15,000.

