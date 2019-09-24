Driver arrested after pedestrian hit and killed in Gallatin

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was arrested for aggravated vehicular homicide, among other charges, after hitting a pedestrian in Gallatin.

Around 3:30 p.m., Gallatin Police responded to Britton Avenue and Joslin Street for a pedestrian who was reportedly hit by a car.

According to police, a white jeep SUV was located close to the scene, and was the suspected car responsible for the incident.

Police arrested Dwain Mitchell Patton of Gallatin and charged him with aggravated vehicular homicide and leaving the scene with serious bodily injury.

The pedestrian was identified as Keith Lamonte Bell of Gallatin and was taken to the hospital. Police say he later died from his injuries.

The investigation is on-going.