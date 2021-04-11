Drive through vaccination site opens Monday in Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Starting Monday, April 12, the COVID-19 Community Assessment Center located at the former Kmart on Murfreesboro Road will begin offering vaccinations.

The site is located at 2491 Murfreesboro Road Nashville, TN 37217. It will be run by the Metro Nashville Public Health Department and Meharry Medical College.

“There are a lot of neighborhoods that we want to be more convenient to with the vaccine and we feel like the former Kmart location is the best opportunity to be able to do that,” MPHD spokesman Brian Todd said.

Vaccinations at the Former Kmart will also be available from 8 am – 2 pm, by appointment only. MPHD officials will supply the Johnson & Johnson single dose vaccine from the Tennessee Department of Health.

Metro Health officials are now scheduling appointments for anyone 16 years old and older. Anyone under age 18 will be required to have signed approval from their parent or guardian.

Registration for the slots at the drive-thru location is now open. Go to the health department website or call (615) 862-7777 to make an appointment.

Appointments will be made available each Thursday for the upcoming week’s slots.

The health department currently offers appointment options at the Music City Center, where the two-dose Pfizer vaccine is offered to people ages 16 and older.

Click here to register for the COVID-19 vaccine in Davidson County

The site will only offer vaccinations starting April 12. For those looking to get tested, the other community assessment centers located at Nissan Stadium Lot “N” and Meharry Medical College will be operating under new hours.

Beginning April 12, the centers will be open from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.