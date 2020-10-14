‘Drive the Music’ helps Nashville live venues

Drive the Music

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville music venues have struggled since the COVID-19 pandemic hit. The non-profit group “Music Venue Alliance Nashville” is getting a hand from a local car dealership.

Two Rivers Ford in Mt. Juliet formed a partnership with the MVAN to help independent music venues.

It’s called “Drive the Music.”

T-shirts and other merchandise are available at www.drivethemusicnashville.com with 100% of the proceeds going to MVAN, which includes venues such as The Bluebird Café, The Basement, and Exit/In.

Purchases are not necessary for anyone who wants to help. The web site also welcomes donations.

