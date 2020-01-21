Drive-by shooting in Clarksville leaves man injured

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was injured after a drive-by shooting in Clarksville Tuesday.

Police said they responded to a shooting call around 3 p.m. in the area of Richardson Street and Summit Heights. They found a 36-year-old man lying in front of one of the buildings.

According to officials, the man had gunshot wounds to the buttocks. They said several people who were outside heard the gunshots but didn’t see a suspect or car.

Investigators said an unoccupied housing authority truck in front of one of the buildings was also struck.

(Photo: Clarksville Police Department)

The victim was transported to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

