Drier by the afternoon, pleasant start to the workweek

Starting out cloudy with a few showers and storms on the radar this morning. By the afternoon drier conditions are anticipated with highs reaching the mid to upper 80s.

Cooler temperatures and lower humidity move in by tonight. Very pleasant conditions are expected to start the workweek. We’ll see temperatures in the 60s along with patchy fog tomorrow morning. Highs will be in the mid-80s tomorrow with a mostly sunny sky.

Conditions stay pleasant through mid-week, but highs return to the 90s just in time for the weekend.