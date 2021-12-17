DRESDEN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Surreal, devastating, terrible — that is how Weakley County Assistant District Attorney Colin Johnson described what the small west Tennessee town of Dresden looked like after tornados and severe weather tore through the area.

He captured a video that showed an eerie view of the devastation, as his office desk still stands among the rubble. Nearly fighting back tears, Johnson told News 2 last weekend’s storms are the worst thing that has happened to Dresden.

“It’s the worst thing that’s ever happened to, to our family and to Dresden. It’s surreal to sit up there. I was in my office, and I could see the path of the storm,” he said.

The storm left 100 people displaced and took out much of town, including the church his wife attended all her life, which was built in the 1800s.









“A lot of these businesses and these homes are not going to be rebuilt,” Johnson said. “You look around the other communities that have suffered these types of tragedies, small communities, they have a hard time building back for lots of reasons. So, it’s pretty devastating to the community. But nobody was killed. And so, we’re thankful for that.”

Johnson said he hopes that people do not forget about the help Dresden needs as it continues to rebuild.

For more information on tornado relief resources and how to donate to Weakley County, click here.