Dramatic video of Metro police chase that ended after 60 miles

NASHVILLE, Tenn., (WKRN) — Metro Nashville Police Department release new video that shows a dramatic police chase that continued for 60 miles.

Investigators told News 2 the chase started in the city and ended in Cornersville Friday afternoon.

An officer was attempting to pull over Richard Braden, 31, for driving erratically. Officer Anthony Cavis pulled Braden over in the Madison Square shopping center around four o’clock.

It turned out Braden was wanted out of Sumner County for evading arrest and theft. When the officer approached Braden he allegedly lit a glass pipe that appeared to have cocaine rocks in it and then told the officer, “If I smoke all of this you can’t charge me with it.”

Richard Braden, 31, Goodlettsville. Courtesy: MNPD

According to police, Braden then started to ram officer Cavis’ patrol car and drove away. A MNPD helicopter quickly got into the air and was able to spot Braden in the gold Toyota he was driving.

He was on I-65 going south towards Alabama. During the intense chase, other police agencies joined in to try and stop him. Eventually, the Tennessee Highway Patrol successfully used spike strips to end the bizarre chase.

He was taken into custody. He is currently being held in the Metro Jail in lieu of $119,500 bond.

He has been charged with aggravated assault on officers, evading arrest, leaving the scene of a crash and evidence tampering.