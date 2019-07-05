Drama not distracting USWNT from World Cup goal

US players celebrate after the Women’s World Cup semifinal soccer match between England and the United States, at the Stade de Lyon outside Lyon, France, Tuesday, July 2, 2019. US won 2-1. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)

They won by too much, they celebrated excessively and they were too honest.

The Women’s World Cup has not been short of controversy when it comes to the US Women’s National team.

Despite the uproar and distractions, ultimately, they’re just trying to win the World Cup.

So far, they’ve managed to navigate it well.

The team is one game away from a championship.

“I think this team has had plenty of distractions the last couple of years, and its really no different when we come into this tournament, but we understand, at least the ones that have been in these big tournaments before, we understand that the eyes are kind of on us,” said forward Alex Morgan. “Everything outside is just noise and at the end of the day, we’re here to do a job and a job that we’ve like dreamt of and worked our entire lives for.”

The World Cup final against the Netherlands takes place in France Sunday at 10 a.m. CT. The game will broadcast on FOX.