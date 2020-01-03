Dr. Phil selling his unusual $5 million Beverly Hills mansion

(KRQE)- Dr. Phil McGraw is selling his quirky Beverly Hills Mansion.

The Los Angeles Times reports that the 69-year old talk show host of “Dr. Phil” purchased the home in 2007 which is currently being used by his son, musician Jordan McGraw.

The asking price for the property is $5.75 million and is 6,170 square feet, featuring five bedrooms and six bathrooms. Inside, the home contains a staircase railing made from fake wooden branches, a black and white checkerboard ceiling in the lobby as well as an art installation that has melted guns and rifles covering much of a wall in the dining room.

Photos of the mansion can be viewed on the website Realtor.com which also features an outdoor kitchen, pool\spa, and cabana.