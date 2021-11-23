Dozens of child sex abuse videos found on Nashville man’s Dropbox, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police have charged a 25-year-old Nashville man with sexual exploitation of a minor after they said they found dozens of abuse videos on his Dropbox account.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children got a report from Dropbox on July 15, 2021, that an account was found to contain multiple sexual videos of minors. According to an arrest warrant, the images were uploaded to an account with IP address assigned to Nashville resident, Alan Walter’s cell phone.

A search warrant was executed to Dropbox, where police said they found more than 40 videos showing child sex abuse.

On Oct. 28, 2021, detectives interviewed Walter who reportedly admitted the account and associated email address was his. Authorities said he also told detectives that he used social media accounts on Tumblr, Wickr, and Telegraph to send and receive the videos.

Walter is being held on a $20,000 bond.