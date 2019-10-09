Dozens of cars broken into Sunday night in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Early Monday morning Steven Biggerstaff went outside and found the back window of his pick up truck in pieces.

“It was just completely shattered,” Biggerstaff said. “There was glass everywhere.”

He lives at Vintage at the Avenue apartments where more than a dozen vehicles were broken into Sunday night.

“All my books and stuff were just ruined,” he said. “There was just water all throughout the truck.”

Biggerstaff says it’ll cost between $500 and $600 to fix his truck.

“I’m in college,” he said. “I don’t have money to pay for this.”

Murfreesboro police say thieves broke into about 50 cars that night, smashing windows in each one.

Cars in the parking lots of Embassy Suites and Courtyard by Marriott, which are next door to the apartment complex, were also hit.

“We had a handgun removed from one,” said Sergeant Tommy Massey with MPD. “There was some computer equipment from a couple others.”

Police released surveillance video from early Monday morning showing someone trying to break into a truck then driving off.

Massey says it could be the work of the felony lane gang which travels the country, breaking into cars and smashing out windows.

“It could very well be some of the felony lane gangs,” Massey said. “It could be some juveniles.”

As clean up continues from the damage left behind, some like Biggerstaff are still trying to make sense of what happened.

“Why? I mean I don’t know what we did,” Biggerstaff said.

Police also say blood was found in several of the cars.

They believe three or four people were inside the Ford F-150 pick up truck shown in surveillance video.