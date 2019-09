NASHVILLE, Tenn (WKRN) – Metro Police are trying to find the person who shot a man at a downtown McDonald’s Sunday morning.

The shooting happened at the Broadway location around 2:30 a.m.

The victim was shot in the right leg, police said.

According to investigators, the man was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

The extent of his injuries is unknown.

A suspect description is not immediately available.

No arrests have been made.