Downtown Nashville hotel evacuated due to fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A downtown Nashville hotel was evacuated after a fire early Thursday morning.

The fire was reported at the Residence Inn on Fifth Avenue South just before 3 a.m.

Firefighters on the scene said the small fire started on the 11th floor of the hotel.

People staying at the hotel were evacuated from their rooms and were allowed back inside around 4 a.m.

No additional information was immediately released.

