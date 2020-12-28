Downtown Nashville Christmas bombing affects Tennessee’s Capitol Hill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The deliberate Christmas morning blast in downtown Nashville impacted parts of Tennessee’s Capitol Hill forcing several buildings to close Monday.

Areas affected ranged from the Tennessee Supreme Court to the Cordell Hull legislative office building and the Tennessee Tower.

The buildings did not sustain damage, but their phones, computer networks, and emails were affected.

At the Tennessee Tower, Biruk Daniel hoped to get a commercial driver’s license, but a handwritten sign on the outside door told him the facility was closed Monday. Lingering cell and computer outages due to damage at the AT&T equipment building was blamed for the closures.

“I guess I am going to come back another time,” Daniel said.

A block away, on a street in front of the capitol, crews worked on a 5G antenna. A crew member said it was installed two weeks ago. He could not say if the work being done was blast related, but the nearby legislative office two blocks was affected.

Legislative staffers were told not to report to work Monday because of the lingering email issues. That gave cleaning crews an opportunity to keep COVID-19 from getting worse.

“Since the staff is not here, we are going to deep clean. We COVID clean every day but this gives us chances to get in the offices and do more,” said Teresa Howell as she headed into the Cordell Hull legislative office building to clean.

The state supreme court building was also closed Monday with now-familiar issues of networks, phones, and emails impacted by the deliberate Nashville blast.

Federal officials say 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner was the bomber who died in the blast.

Along with the AT&T equipment building, several buildings along Nashville’s historic 2nd Avenue were heavily damaged.

the Cordell Hull legislative office was set to re-open Tuesday. It’s not clear yet when other state offices, such as the driver’s license center, will re-open.