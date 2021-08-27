Downtown Nashville burglary victim finds own belongings listed on Facebook Marketplace

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man whose pricy golf clubs were stolen from his car parked in downtown Nashville found them listed online while searching Facebook, according to an arrest warrant.

Metro police said the victim’s $2,000 golfing equipment was taken, when his vehicle was burglarized sometime between the night of Aug. 21 and the morning of Aug. 22, while parked on Demonbreun Street near Interstate 65.

The warrant states the victim found the custom clubs listed on Facebook Marketplace, as he searched the website Thursday.

The seller of the golf clubs wanted to meet up at a location on Gallatin Pike North, according to the police report.

Officers said they tracked the sale and arrested the suspect at the meet-up location, finding the golf clubs in the back seat of his car, along with a scorecard that listed the victim’s name.

The seller, identified by police as 33-year-old Bruce Lee Duncan, was booked into the Metro jail Thursday night on charges of motor vehicle burglary and property theft. His bond was set at $2,000.

A booking photo for Duncan was not immediately released by law enforcement.