Downtown continues transformation as crews set up for Big Machine Music City Grand Prix

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Set up continues downtown as crews prepare for the first ever Big Machine Music City Grand Prix.

Leaders say it won’t be the last.

“Nobody does it better than us,” Barrett Hobbs, a Broadway business owner said.

He’s excited for the three-day international festival of speed and sound happening August 6 through August 8.

Chris Parker, President of Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, says nearly 75 percent of the 2,000 12-foot sections of a brand-new barrier and fencing modular system are in place on the 2.17-mile layout that wraps around Nissan Stadium. The course will also pass through the Cumberland River, via the Korean Veterans Memorial Bridge.

Parker says once everything is all set up, it will look like a new mini-city.

It’s a big undertaking with an even bigger reward. Parker projects a $21-25 million direct economic impact from the inaugural event.

“I think anything to get the locals to come back down its a great thing,” Hobbs said. “The international exposure Nashville’s going to get, you know you just can’t buy that. We win in August and we win for the future because folks watching on tv are going to say ‘we want to go there.'”

And if people can’t make it this year, there’s always next year.

“We expect this for 5-10-20 years! We want to be just like a Long Beach or St. Petersburg; we really want to become cornerstone here in Nashville. We want to become part of the summer of events,” Parker said, adding the Grand Prix in Nashville will take roughly 5,000 people/workers to put it on.

No taxpayer money is being used to fund the weekend event, as it is fully funded by private donors.