Downtown businesses show support for Titans ahead of big game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s going to be a big weekend for businesses in downtown Nashville as fans get together to watch the Titans face off against the Ravens in Baltimore Saturday night.

FGL House is hosting a giant watch party. Doors open at 6 P.M. and will feature a special game day food menu, jumbo TV screens, autographed Titans memorabilia, and a DJ.

“It’s the Titans we are so excited we have made it this far and I think we will make it farther,” said Adriana Orsini, Assistant Director of Marketing for TC Restaurant Group. “We want to invite everybody to our rooftop and make it a home game feel and have everyone watch the game.”

The restaurant and bar says it will be busier than a typical Saturday evening this time of year. It will be all hands on deck for their staff.

The McDonalds on Broadway has been celebrating the Titans since their big win against the New England Patriots last weekend. They have now added “Told ya so” to their “In Tannehill we trust” lettering on their large yellow sign. The restaurant has been displaying their support for #17 since October. They’ve had a big response from fans and customers.

“We have people say ‘go Titans, go Titans!'” said Michael Waldram, the restaurant’s owner. “We love that everybody is jumping on the Tannehill bandwagon, so it’s helpful, but we constantly get people commenting.”

Waldram says if the Titans get a “W” against Baltimore, they may change the sign to “In Vrabel, we trust.”

Early Friday morning, the Pinnacle building downtown was lit up with Derrick Henry’s number, 22, to show support for the team.

“We wanted to honor the number 22, Derrick Henry, because of his dominant performance against the Patriots, but there’s a whole team making magic happen this season,” said Joe Bass, Communications Specialist for Pinnacle Financial Partners. “We are finding ways to honor the team as a whole.”

They’re hoping to display more messages leading up to the game and possibly next week if the Titans win.