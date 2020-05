Douglas Corner Cafe announced Thursday it will not reopen after the pandemic.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A popular music venue announced Thursday it will not reopen its doors after the pandemic.

Mervin Louque opened the Douglas Corner Cafe 33 years ago. He took to Facebook to announce his tough decision.

Douglas Corner Café closed its doors on March 15. This is one of several businesses that have announced closures during the pandemic.