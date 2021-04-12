Double murder-suicide shocks two communities in Middle Tennessee

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two communities in Lebanon and Nashville are in shock Monday night, after a double murder-suicide.

According to Lebanon Police, 36-year-old Shaun Varsos went to 1400 Whispering Oaks Drive and shot his estranged wife, 31-year-old Marie Varsos and her mother, 60-year-old Deborah Cisco.

Police said Marie was living with her mother at 1400 Whispering Oaks Drive and Shaun Varsos reportedly broke into that residence armed with a shotgun.

Police said one of the women fired back striking Shaun Varsos who fled, drove to Harpeth Knoll Park, and then reportedly killed himself in a rental car.

The park is about two blocks from Varsos’ home.

Neighbors in Bellevue were greeted to helicopters and SWAT teams and roads blocked off.

“My heart’s racing at the moment. That is not a good sign,” Edie Reeves said.

“I have no words. That is insane,” 19-year-old Jude Maloy said. “I saw the cops walk out and it was chaos. I didn’t know if someone was shot or what was going on,” Maloy added.

Jennifer Trela said, “My sister sent me a message, the guy actually put his suicide note on Facebook. That’s like OMG.”

Varsos’ home was surrounded by crime tape and guarded by a Metro Police officer.

Doug Smith lives across the street and said, “That man was out in the street talking on his phone, but his car was not in the driveway… but a car/SUV with Florida license plate was in the driveway.”

The 20-year resident said he didn’t know the 36-year-old more than a neighbor who he casually spoke to.

“He never went anywhere. He was always there.”

News 2 has learned that Varsos is no stranger to domestic violence.

According to Metro Police, on March 7, Varsos attacked his wife when she came to the home to pick up her belongings.

Dough Smith said, “He lived with a woman until a few months ago who was suddenly no longer there. Then a few weeks ago the police showed up and that woman came back and went in the house and got some things and came out.”

The report goes on to state, Varsos grabbed his wife and strangled her to the point of unconsciousness. The report states he dragged her into the house and when she came to, the man was going through her pockets removing her keys.

The report also states he was holding a semi automatic pistol and he threatened to kill her saying, “I will kill you and your family and I will kill myself.”

After an hour, the report indicated the woman convinced her estranged husband to leave.

“You never know about the person standing right in front of you what’s going on with them,” Smith added.

The police report indicated the officer helped the woman get an order of protection.