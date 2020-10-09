Donelson residents on high alert after series of break-ins

DONELSON, Tenn. (WKRN) — A series of break-ins in the Donelson area has left neighbors scared and on high alert.

News 2 obtained surveillance video from two burglaries that happened this week, one video captures a suspect smashing glass with a brick, and another, shows a suspect punching a surveillance system.

Both crimes happened at locations off of Lebanon Pike, less than three minutes apart; and according to reports from Metro Police, both burglaries happened in the middle of the day.

Victims from each incident told News 2’s CB Cotton that they had guns and cash stolen. In one case, MacBooks were taken.

Officers said they don’t know if the two crimes are connected.

Nearby neighbors shared that they believe Donelson is experiencing an uptick in violent crime.

“I thought, ‘Oh my god, am I going to be next? Am I going to be next?” said Dot Parrot, who lives only a few homes away from where one of the crimes occurred.

In September, Metro Police arrested a man accused of carrying an ax to a series of burglaries and thefts in the Donelson area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME or you can submit a tip online by clicking here.